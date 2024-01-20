GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Caste census benefits people in many ways: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister

January 20, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao. Photo: Arrangement

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao. Photo: Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao directed Srikakulam district administration to complete caste census by end of January 2024 since the data collected in the survey would play a vital role in designing and implementing government policies in a systematic way. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that the caste census was done only in British regime and it was initiated again only by YSRCP government.

“Accurate data will help the government to know socioeconomic conditions of respective communities. That is why, it was given top priority. Staff of secretariat staff and volunteers would have to collect data from people while explaining the benefits of the survey. The people should also cooperate with survey teams in providing all details including income sources, own house or rented premises and others apart from their caste and sub castes. Their cooperation will help survey teams to compile the data within stipulated ten days,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

He said that he had directed all the revenue officials across the State to help the secretariat staff and volunteers in documenting the details collected during door-to-door survey. He said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s initiative would help backward classes, SCs and STs in the State since their living standards were needed to be improved significantly.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Socio Economic And Caste Census

