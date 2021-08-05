Cashew processing unit inaugurated

About 4,500 tribal people to benefit; crop spread over seven mandals in Rampa Agency

East Godavari District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran on Wednesday inaugurated a cashew processing unit at Pandiri Maamidi in Rampachodavaram Agency. About 4,500 tribal people, including women, are involved in the value-added exercise to tap the market for the cashew being grown in the area.

It is the first cashew processing unit in the Agency, which gives a fillip to the tribal farmers through the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK), an initiative of the Central government.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Rampachodavaram, has granted ₹25 lakh to the Pandiri Maamidi VDVK, enabling the tribal farmers to explore the market by adding commercial value to the raw cashew at the processing unit.

Better returns

Speaking to the newsmen later, Mr. Hari Kiran said, “The unit is meant to cover the 15 VDVKs, comprising nearly 4,500 tribal people. Grading, processing and branding will guarantee better returns.”

A majority of the farmers engaged in cashew cultivation belong to the Konda Reddy tribe.

In the Rampachodavaram Agency, the total extent under cashew cultivation spread over seven mandals is more than 60,800 acres, and the yield is one tonne per acre.

“I am delighted to inaugurate the cashew processing unit that offers better livelihood for thousands of tribal people. In future, more focus will be on establishing a brand for the cashew grown in the Rampa Agency,” said Mr. Hari Kiran.

The Collector also released a poster on the value-added products of jackfruit.

Accompanied by Rampachodavaram MLA N. Dhana Lakshmi, the District Collector reviewed the ongoing developmental works, livelihood activities, and socio-economic conditions of the tribes and the programmes of the State and Central governments.

ITDA Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector K. Simhachalam, and Dr. Y.S.R. Horticulture University’s KVK head Lalitha Kameswari were present.