Andhra Pradesh

Cash-strapped Discoms get a boost

Andhra Pradesh Government releases ₹17,904 cr. towards clearing their arrears

As part of its efforts to improve the precarious finances of Discoms, the Andhra Pradesh government released ₹17,904 crore in 2019-20 towards clearing their subsidy arrears.

Of the subsidy arrears of ₹13,391 crore pending as on March 31, 2019, the government released ₹8,655 crore in 2019-20 and ₹9,249 crore towards subsidy announced in 2019-20 and other charges, according to an official release.

The government also released ₹20,384 crore to the Discoms for clearing the power generator bills which are pending as on March 31, 2019. The total bills cleared by the Discoms stand at ₹34,384 crore during the year (2019-20).

Huge savings

Meanwhile, the government’s focus on cost-effective power helped the utilities in saving around ₹700 crore by procuring low-cost power in the open market.

The government asked power utilities to fully focus on providing 9-hour free power during day time to all 18.50 lakh agriculture services by the beginning of the rabi season.

It also released ₹1,700 crore for improving power supply infrastructure, including new substations and modernisation of lines.

Supply to farm sector

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy instructed top officials of the power utilities to concentrate on supplying power to the farm sector for nine hours during the day.

At a high-level review meeting, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the power utilities were able to reduce total Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses to 13.36% in 2019-20 and the aggregate Revenue Realised – Average Cost of Service gap has come down to ₹1.45 per unit (₹8,120 crore) in 2020 from ₹2.26 (₹12,325 crore) in 2019.

Efforts were under way to complete the targeted 10,000 MW of solar energy capacity addition in the next couple of years.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cash-strapped-discoms-get-a-boost/article31742727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY