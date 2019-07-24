Cash-starved Sundayclinics get a helping hand

Sunday free clinics, once a hit in Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) and now staring at a bleak future due to financial crunch, are all set to continue again, thanks to the munificent donation by industrialist Rajiv Shrigopal Bajaj.

The services at free clinics include diagnosis, treatment and free distribution of medicines for epilepsy, hypertension, diabetes, post cardiac valve replacement and related disorders. Funding for these clinics were initially from the TTD and later from SVIMS exchequer. The free medicines distributed in the clinics cost SVIMS exchequer around ₹50 lakh per annum, considered a huge drain on its scarce resources.

As part of his efforts for finances, SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor T.S. Ravikumar approached Mr. Bajaj of Mumbai-based Vital Laboratories, who has agreed to meet the expenditure from his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. He has agreed to send the medicines in multiple consignments, the first of which has already been received. Mr. Bajaj is already a prominent donor to SVIMS, who funded the Centre for Advanced Research (CfAR) under Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme.

“This generous funding will certainly help the vulnerable population of Rayalaseema suffering from various disorders,” Dr. Ravikumar said, while lauding Mr. Bajaj for the gesture.