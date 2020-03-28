Cash, rice given to dead boy’s family

Family members of the 11-year-old boy Deva, who died due to lack of medical care due to lockdown on Wednesday night, have been given ₹2,500 cash, 50 kg of rice, atta and other grocery items as a measure of immediate relief following highlighting of the issue in these columns on Friday.
Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi sent Gorantla Tahsildar Balakrishna to the makeshift residence of M. Manohar to hand over these materials and said he said he was willing to help the family by providing a ration card to them if they continue to stay in the village after the local body elections.
Five such families stay in the locality and none of the about a dozen children below 12 years are not properly taken care of, said Child Welfare Committee chairperson Nallani Rajeswari and requested the District Collector to come to their rescue immediately.
