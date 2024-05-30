ADVERTISEMENT

Cash prizes given away to winners of Future Skills Experts contest

Published - May 30, 2024 10:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

V. Mohan Krishna from Manyam district, S. Bhanu Tejaswini from Eluru district and G. Jayanthi from Kurnool district have been declared the winners of the Future Skills Experts (FSEs) competition for the academic year 2023-24.

Principal Secretary of School Education, Praveen Prakash, on May 30 (Thursday), announced that the three top winners had bagged cash prizes of ₹25,000, ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively, for making a presentation on their experience of working at FSEs.

He added that out of the 1,451 FSEs who participated, 26 were selected at the district level (one from each district), and the best three were selected for the top three prizes.

