Cash payment in lieu of rice under PDS is a conspiracy: Somu Veerraju 

“It is a conspiracy by some political bigwigs to make a quick buck by exporting the grains to foreign countries at low prices”

Taking strong objection to the proposed payment of cash in lieu of rice under the Public Distribution System (PDS), BJP State president Somu Veerraju said it was aimed at dispensing with the door delivery of ration.

Besides, it was a conspiracy by some political bigwigs to make a quick buck by exporting the grains to foreign countries at low prices, he alleged.

Participating in a program organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Wednesday, Mr. Veerraju said the government was mounting pressure on the beneficiaries of PDS to accept cash payments in order to implement its proposal.

A survey done in Gajuwaka, Anakapalli, Narsapuram, Kakinada and Nandyal revealed that a majority of the consumers opted for the distribution of rice, but the government appeared to be bent on proceeding with its plan.

The people in Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao’s constituency were also preferring to be given rice.

Mr. Veerraju alleged that the rice meant for supply under PDS was being converted into Sannalu (fine quality) in West Godavari district allegedly with the blessings of those wielding power in the government.