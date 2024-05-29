Cash of ₹107 crore and drugs of ₹35 crore seized during elections, says A.P. DGP

The Police, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and other personnel have, during the general elections so far, seized unaccounted cash of ₹107.96 crore, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 150 border check-posts, which included 31 integrated check-posts manned by the Police, SEB, Transport, Commercial Taxes, Revenue and other departments, were established. The police arrested 70,853 accused in all cases, he said in a release on Wednesday.

The cash seized during 2019 elections was ₹41.80 crore, he said. During the raids, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), Duty Paid Liquor (DPL), ID liquor and fermented jaggery wash, all worth about ₹58.70 crore, were seized. The figure was ₹8.07 crore in 2019, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have seized drugs valued at about ₹35.61 crore. During the previous elections, the value of drugs seized was ₹5.04 crore. Precious metals such as gold and silver worth ₹123.62 crore have been seized during checking. The value of precious metals seized in 2019 was ₹27.17 crore,” he said.

Freebies valued at about ₹16.98 crore were confiscated during raids. Their value was ₹10.63 crore in 2019, he said.

“We are focussing on curbing flow of NDPL from Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and other States,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.