Cash of ₹107 crore and drugs of ₹35 crore seized during elections, says A.P. DGP

Published - May 29, 2024 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Non-Duty Paid Liquor, Duty Paid Liquor, ID liquor, fermented jaggery, and precious metals have also been confiscated, and 70,853 accused arrested, says Harish Kumar Gupta

The Police, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and other personnel have, during the general elections so far, seized unaccounted cash of ₹107.96 crore, according to Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta.

In all, 150 border check-posts, which included 31 integrated check-posts manned by the Police, SEB, Transport, Commercial Taxes, Revenue and other departments, were established. The police arrested 70,853 accused in all cases, he said in a release on Wednesday.

The cash seized during 2019 elections was ₹41.80 crore, he said. During the raids, Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), Duty Paid Liquor (DPL), ID liquor and fermented jaggery wash, all worth about ₹58.70 crore, were seized. The figure was ₹8.07 crore in 2019, he added.

“We have seized drugs valued at about ₹35.61 crore. During the previous elections, the value of drugs seized was ₹5.04 crore. Precious metals such as gold and silver worth ₹123.62 crore have been seized during checking. The value of precious metals seized in 2019 was ₹27.17 crore,” he said.

Freebies valued at about ₹16.98 crore were confiscated during raids. Their value was ₹10.63 crore in 2019, he said.

“We are focussing on curbing flow of NDPL from Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and other States,” he added.

