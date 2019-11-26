Cash-for-vote: MLA moves SC for early hearing

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the criminal appeal against the impugned final judgment and order by the High Court of Hyderabad in the criminal petition filed by the accused in the ‘cash-for-vote’ case involving former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Reddy’s advocate A. Venayagam Balan filed the application in the Supreme Court mainly seeking early hearing of the criminal appeal along with the tagged writ petition seeking probe by Central Bureau of Investigation.

In the application, it was stated that the criminal appeal was first filed in 2017 and later in 2018 and it was not listed for hearing in February 2019 as ordered by the SC.

“It is just and necessary that the criminal appeal is heard at an early date along with writ petition or otherwise the accused persons would influence the State police and destroy the evidence available against them,” Mr. Reddy stated in the application.

Mr. Naidu is the second respondent in the criminal appeal and the Telangana government (ACB) is the first respondent.