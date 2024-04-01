Cash and liquor worth ₹1.69 crore seized in Guntur district ahead of polls, says Collector

April 01, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - GUNTUR

Cash, liquor and other goods worth ₹1.69 crore have been seized in Guntur district since March 16 when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the elections came into force, Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said on April 1 (Monday) after inspecting the Media Centre set up at the Collectorate.

He said that 124 volunteers and four contract employees were dismissed from service and action was taken on a regular employee for violation of the MCC in the district.

Mr. Venugopal Reddy and Collector G. Raja Kumari inspected the facilities at the media centre. They instructed the officers concerned to monitor the news appearing on the print, broadcast and other media platforms regularly.

Elections will be conducted for seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies in the district on May 13. The Election Commission of India (ECI) would issue the notification on April 18, he said.

The Collector said as urban areas recorded low voting percentages in the previous elections, the administration was putting in efforts to create awareness among the voters on exercising the franchise.