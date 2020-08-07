Cases in State cross the two lakh-mark

VIJAYAWADA

07 August 2020 23:20 IST

The second one lakh infections added in 11 days; 89 deaths, 10,171 new cases reported in one day

The State’s COVID tally surpassed the two-lakh mark on Friday as it witnessed the biggest spike of 89 deaths in a day and 10,171 new cases during the past 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh is the third State in the country to see more than two lakh cases after Maharashtra and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. It has also become the only State in the country to witness one-lakh infections in just 11 days.

Both Maharastra and Tamil Nadu hit the first one-lakh mark faster than Andhra Pradesh, but both took around 23 days to see the second lakh cases whereas Andhra Pradesh took only 11 days.

The State’s first one-lakh cases were reported in 138 days (1.02 lakh cases) as on July 27. Having reported not less than 7,800 cases of single-day tally in the past 11 days, the average new infections reported daily was about 9,500. Also, 70,906 patients have recovered and 752 patients died during the same period.

The overall tally is now at 2,06,960 and the death toll is 1,842. Having seen 1,20,464 recoveries so far the recovery rate is at 58.21% and there are 84, 654 active cases. The mortality rate is one of the lowest in the country at 0.89%.

Testing

The State’s testing capacity has been enhanced extensively in the past two weeks and it took 6,75, 824 tests to detect 1,04,611 COVID positives in the past 11 days, which puts the positivity rate of these tests at 15.47%. In the past day, 62, 938 sampels were tested. The overall positivity rate is at 8.76% which is less than that of Maharastra and Tamil Nadu and India. The State's tests per million ratio is also the highest in the country (baring Delhi) at 44,237.

Half of the cases in 4 districts

So far, East Godavari (28,850 cases), Kurnool (24,679), Anantapur (22,273) and Guntur (20,236) with nearly one-lakh cases are the worst hit.

They are followed by Visakhapatnam (17,534), West Godavari (16,334), Chittoor (15,286), Kadapa (12,089), Nellore (11, 646), Srikakulam (10,085), Krishna (9,462), Vizianagaram (7,998) and Prakasam (7,593).

The tallies of new cases and deaths reported in the past day are as follows: Kurnool (1,331, 5), East Godavari (1,270, 7), Anantapur (1,100, 9), Chittoor (980, 10), Nellore (941,9), Visakhapatnam (852, 5), Guntur (817, 9), Kadapa (596, 7),

West Godavari (548, 9), Vizianagaram (530, 3), Srikakulam (449, 3), Krishna (420, 6) and Prakasam (337, 7).