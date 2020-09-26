Cases in Prakasam shoot up once again, 1,220 test positive

There was no sign of the incidence of coronavirus subsiding in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as 13 more persons succumbed to the pandemic taking the combined toll in Prakasam and Nellore districts to 894 in the last 24 hours.

With 10 more deaths, the toll rose to 455 in Prakasam district where 1,220 persons tested positive for the disease during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Saturday night. After a brief lull, the new cases started go northwards in Prakasam district. The number of fresh cases shot up by 426 in Prakasam district from 806 in the previous day.

In Nellore district, the toll increased marginally to 439 with three more deaths, a health bulletin released by the district administration said.

The number of new admissions was more by over 500 than the number of persons getting discharged from COVID-19 hospitals in the two districts during the period. With this, the cumulative confirmed cases rose to 98,722 with Nellore district accounting for 52,059 cases and Prakasam district 46,663 cases.

As many as 1,169 patients fully recovered from illness during the period with Prakasam district accounting for 689 cured patients and Nellore district for 480 discharged patients. So far 48,128 patients had been cured of the disease in Nellore district and another 35,123 patients in Prakasam district.