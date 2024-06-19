GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cases filed by CID during YSRCP tenure will be revisited, says Home Minister Anitha

She advises police personnel to discharge their duties in a free and fair manner, vows to bring visible action on ganja and drugs menace in 100 days

Published - June 19, 2024 07:25 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and other officers greeting Home Minister V. Anitha after she took charge, at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta and other officers greeting Home Minister V. Anitha after she took charge, at the Secretariat on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Home Minister V. Anitha has said all cases filed by the AP-CID during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tenure will be revisited, and an impartial inquiry ordered.

Officials who committed crime would face serious legal action, Ms. Anitha warned after taking charge, at her chambers in the Secretariat on June 19 (Wednesday).

‘No Disha Act at all’

The YSRCP government had deceived people in the name of the A.P. Disha Act, which was not existent, the Home Minister said. “There is no such Act so far in Andhra Pradesh,” she asserted, and announced that the government would rename all the Disha Police Stations in the State as Women Police Stations.

Social media posts

Ms. Anitha also warned that the Police Department would act tough, as per the legal provisions, on abusive postings in the social media.

Giving the police personnel a piece of her mind, the Home Minister said, “If anyone of them still have attachment with the previous YSRCP regime, they are free to leave quietly. If they continue the attitude of the previous government, they will face trouble. The police should work for the people.”

Under the YSRCP tenure, the police personnel had worked without nameplates on their shirts due to fear and pressure, she said. “But now, they can discharge their duties in a free and fair manner under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu,” Ms. Anitha said.

The TDP-led NDA government in the State would take stringent action on ganja and drugs menace, and there would be a visible change to this effect in the next one hundred days, she vowed.

The Home Minister further said that people who felt justice eluded them under the YSRCP tenure may file cases, and the government would take them to their logical conclusion.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / police / narcotics & drug trafficking

