Andhra Pradesh: Cases filed against Naidu, Lokesh in Kalyandurg

The TDP leaders reportedly made ‘false tweets’ regarding baby’s death

The TDP leaders reportedly made ‘false tweets’ regarding baby’s death

The Kalyandurg police have registered a case against Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh under Section 153 read with 34 for creating disturbance among people and instigating people against the police by allegedly tweeting a false report that an eight-month-old baby who was being taken to hospital died after being stuck in traffic due to the victory rally of Women and Child Welfare Minister K.V. Usha Sricharan.

YSRCP leader Kongara Bhaskar lodged a complaint with the Kalyandurg Circle Inspector Tejo Murthy and he, in turn, registered an FIR on Sunday evening. “We have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Mr. Bhaskar, and further action will depend on investigation. The law will take its course,” the CI added.

The parents of the baby had alleged that their daughter died due to a delay caused by the placing of barricades in the town for the Minister’s rally. However, their claim was disputed by Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli, who said that they were not delayed anywhere on their way to the hospital due to traffic measures. The SP also showed CCTV footage and the real-time GPS location of the person who brought the baby to the Kalyandurg hospital from their village to back up his assertion.