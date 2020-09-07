Cases continue to surge by over 1,000 in Prakasam

Ongole GGH accounts for 222 of the district’s 342 deaths

Twelve more patients, including eight in Prakasam district, succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours while as many as 2,341 persons, including 1,299 in Nellore district and 1,041 in Prakasam, contracted the viral disease during the period.

The combined toll went up further to 662 in the two south coastal Andhra districts, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday night. The toll in both Nellore and Prakasam stands at 342.

The death rate was 1.09% in Prakasam district. As many as 45 patients had succumbed to the disease in less than a week. Government General Hospital, Ongole, accounted for 222 deaths.

Both the districts continued to register more than 1,000 cases for the fourth day. With a view to break the chain, a total lockdown was observed in Nellore district on Sunday.

The cumulative confirmed cases rose to 39,444 in Nellore and 29,074 in Prakasam district.

As many as 1,270 persons recovered from the disease in Nellore while 538 got discharged in Prakasam district during the period.

Treatment at home

With the number of active cases increasing to 14,109, the health authorities relied on providing treatment to over 12,200 asymptomatic patients from their homes.

The condition of 81 of the 1,042 patients being treated in COVID-19 hospitals remained critical, a daily status report compiled by Prakasam district administration said. More than 500 of them suffering from respiratory problems were provided oxygen support.

Meanwhile, health professionals swung into action and identified over 1,600 primary and secondary contacts of the 1,042 newly-infected patients. As many as 4,265 persons tested negative. So far, three lakh persons have been tested for the disease in the district.