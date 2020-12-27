Cases booked against Tadipatri MLA, his sons

J.C. Prabhakar Reddy alleges bid to eliminate him

The ruling YSR Congress Party denied renewal of my gun licence and withdrew my gunmen with the sole intention of getting me eliminated, alleged former Tadipatri MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy here on Sunday. In fast-paced developments in Tadipatri, the police filed three cases against Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy and two of his sons on Sunday, based on signed information given by Prabhakar Reddy’s advocate, Srinivasulu.

Tadipatri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chinta Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told The Hindu that Prabhakar Reddy’s advocate had given written information on the thrashing of former MLA’s driver Subbarayudu along with some CCTV footages purportedly of their house. “We have filed an SC, ST, Prevention of Atrocities, 1989 case against Pedda Reddy and his son Sai Pratap Reddy along with 10 others, a case under Section 324 and 506 of CrPC on the MLA and his younger son for allegedly thrashing one Dasari Kiran,” Mr. Chaitanya said.

A third case was filed against both sons of the present MLA -- against the younger son for allegedly trying to drive a vehicle and attempting to kill Prabhakar Reddy and against the elder son for throwing stones on the house of the former MLA with an alleged intention to kill them, the DSP added. Now in all six cases were filed by the police on either side in connection with the incident on Saturday at Tadipatri.

‘Pressure on police’

Meanwhile, at a press conference here in the evening, Prabhakar Reddy alleged that an attempt was being made to kill him and that the police filed a case against the MLA based on evidence we have given regarding the present MLA rushing into our house, but never wanted a case to be filed against them as it was the duty of the police to file case suo motu based on the evidence given by us.

Based on an audio clipping posted on social media, the police filed a case suo moto against some people, but do not want to act in a similar way based on the video clippings given to them. “They want to send them for forensic test, which is bizarre as they are using double standards,” Prabhakar Reddy added. “There is pressure on the police personnel to corner us and file cases against us from Chief Minister’s adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy,” he alleged.