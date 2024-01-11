Cases against Naidu were selective prosecution by YSRCP government, says TDP leader

January 11, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad has said that the Andhra Pradesh government failed to furnish any evidence of the alleged involvement of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment, sand mining and liquor scam cases and that is why the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him (Mr. Naidu) anticipatory bail.

“It was clearly a selective prosecution that the YSRCP government launched against Mr. Naidu to intimidate him in the run-up to the general elections,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad told the media at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on January 11 (Thursday).

Mr. Rajendra Prasad said a Government Order (G.O.) was not issued for laying the IRR and what took place was only discussions. But, the YSRCP, with “malicious intent”, made the false allegation that the IRR project was mired in corruption and got a false case registered against Mr. Naidu.

The cases filed by YSRCP leaders were not in compliance with the Constitution, so the courts have rightly conceded Mr. Naidu’s bail plea as there was nothing to substantiate.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad said that Mr. Naidu was implicated in a false case as he had exposed the kickbacks in liquor sales. “Those behind the illegal sand mining business implicated Mr. Naidu in yet another made-up case. By proceeding against Mr. Naidu, the YSRCP government mocked the Constitutional tenets and basic principles of law,” the TDP leader added.