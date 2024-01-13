GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cases against MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju: HC directs police to strictly follow procedures

January 13, 2024 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Justice B.S. Bhanumathi of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on January 12 (Friday) disposed of the writ petition filed by Narsapuram MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, seeking protection from arrest in 11 cases allegedly foisted on him by the Andhra Pradesh police, with a direction to them to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar Vs State of Bihar and the judgment given by a Division Bench (DB) of the High Court earlier in Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu Vs State of Andhra Pradesh. 

The judge heard the arguments made on behalf of the State by Government Pleader (Home) V. Maheswara Reddy and senior counsel Y.V. Ravi Prasad and advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra for the MP on January 11 and reserved orders for January 12 (Friday). 

Mr. Ramakrishna Raju sought protection under the law from his likely arrest during a visit to his constituency for the Sankranti festival, by citing the fact that he has been receiving open threats from various quarters and notices were being continuously issued by the police seeking his appearance for questioning in the said cases.

He also claimed to be tortured by the police under the garb of investigation and the same was observed by the Supreme Court while enlarging him on a regular bail pertaining to a case registered by the CID. 

