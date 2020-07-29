Caseload soars past 6,000 in Nellore

NELLORE/ONGOLE

29 July 2020 23:41 IST

There was no relief for people from COVID-19 as nine more patients- five in SPSR Nellore district and four in Prakasam --succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Nellore’s caseload increased to 6,096 with 608 new cases, while 33 were discharged on Wednesday. As many as 2,884 patients were in the age group of 21 to 40 and another batch of 2,437 in the age group of 41 to 60.

The toll mounted to 53 in Prakasam where 335 new cases were reported and 133 were discharged. The cumulative tally in the district stood at 4,331.

As many as 329 patients awaited admission into COVID-19 hospitals in the district that had 1,695 patients from the 26 very active and 160 active clusters. The health staff swung into action and isolated 2,830 primary and secondary contacts of the newly-infected persons.

Of the fresh cases, Ongole accounted for 55 taking its count to 884 followed by Markapur where 31 new cases pushed the tally to 560. Giddalur witnessed a spurt in cases as 24 more tested positive.

Cases were also reported from across the district including Kanigiri(19), Podili(15), Gudlur(9), Tangutur(8), Thallur(8), Pullacheruvu(6), Chimakurthy(5) and Martur(4).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association Prakasam district unit president Vinukonda Raja Rao urged the district administration to allot beds exclusively to treat COVID-19 warriors who contracted the disease.