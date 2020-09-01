Case trends in Telangana, A.P. hold steady

Over 10,000 test positive in A.P.; week opens with rise in Telangana; Karnataka tests over 80,000; Onam hits Kerala testing

After a drop in COVID-19 cases in Telangana following Sunday’s dip in testing, the week opened with a spike. On Monday, 2,734 samples tested positive compared to 1,873 a day earlier. With nine more deaths, fatalities touched 836.

Testing levels stood at 37,791 on August 30, and 58,264 on August 31. The highest number, 347 cases, was logged in Greater Hyderabad region.

Other districts recorded as follows: Rangareddy (212), Nalgonda (191), Khammam (161), Medchal-Malkajgiri (121), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (117), Nizamabad (114), Warangal Urban (112), Siddipet (109), Suryapet (107) and Karimnagar (106).

Andhra Pradesh had 10,000-plus infections for the seventh day on Tuesday.

With 84 new deaths, the toll crossed the 4,000-mark, representing a death rate of 0.91%.

Overall infections went up to 4,45,139 with the addition of 10,368 cases. So far, 37.82 lakh samples were tested with a positivity rate of 11.77%.

East Godavari again reported the highest single-day count of 1,208 cases and 10 deaths, Chittoor 1,068 cases and 14 deaths and Nellore 1,059 cases and six deaths.

Kerala reported 1,140 new cases on Tuesday and 22,512 people were being treated in hospital.

New cases in the past two days were lower than the normal case graph from the past few weeks, a trend attributed to the general lull in activities during the Onam holiday season, which also seemed to have affected testing. While 30,000 to 40,000 samples were tested daily on regular days, during the past two days, samples were less than 20,000. Only 14,137 were tested in the last 24 hours.

The toll was 298 on Tuesday, with the Health Department confirming four deaths due to the virus - one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam besides two from Kasaragod.

Over 95% new cases — 1,090 — were locally acquired infections including 20 healthcare workers.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 227 cases, Malappuram 191, Ernakulam 161, Kozhikode 155, Thrissur 133, Kannur 77, Kottayam 62, Palakkad 42, Alappuzha 32, Kollam 25, Kasaragod 15, Pathanamthitta 12, and Wayanad 8.

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 9,058 cases. The number of deaths increased, with 135 being reported on Tuesday.

For the first time, the number of tests in the State crossed 80,000 on Tuesday. As many as 83,670 tests including 51,987 rapid antigen tests were conducted.

Of the 90,999 active cases, 762 were being monitored in ICUs. Bengaluru Urban reported 2,967 cases and 40 deaths. Mysuru followed with 737 new cases.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram & Bengaluru bureaus)