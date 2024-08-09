Case registered against two ANMs for selling infant girl in East Godavari 

The Rajanagaram police registered a case against two Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) for their alleged involvement in illegal adoption of an eight-day-old infant girl in the East Godavari district.

In 2019, the infant was given for illegal adoption to a Rajamahendravaram-based couple by her biological parents allegedly in exchange for ₹60,000 and the two ANMs reportedly played a part in fixing the adoption deal.

The incident came to light on August 7, 2024, after the biological parents met District Collector P. Prasanthi to trace their infant and return her to them. A team of officials led by District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) C. Rajkumar traced the now five-year-old girl based on the Collector’s directive and took her back from the couple who had bought her.

District Collector P. Prasanthi on Friday said, “The role of two ANMs, identified as Chikkala Anuradha and Pekala Gangamma has been established in sale of the baby. A case has been registered against them and the investigation is on.”

“The girl has been produced before the East Godavari Child Welfare Committee that recommended the girl to be sent to the child care home in Rajamahendravaram,” DCPO Mr. Rajkumar told The Hindu.

