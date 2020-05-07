Case registered against LG Polymers

The Gopalapatnam police have registered case against the management of LG Polymers under Sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 284 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) 285(Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 337(Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338(Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others of 304 (II) of the IPC.

The case was registered following a report from VRO of RR Venkatapuram, M.V. Subba Rao.