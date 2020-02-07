Case registered against headmaster for corporal punishment

The Anakapalle Town police on Thursday registered a case against a teacher, also the headmaster of the school, for allegedly subjecting two students to corporal punishment.

Though the incident reportedly occurred a few weeks ago, it came to light on Wednesday night when a video of the incident reportedly shot by a student went viral on social media.

District Education Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy, who took up the case suo motu on Thursday, visited the school at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district and interacted with the students and teachers of the school.

Mr. Reddy said that the headmaster of the school, K Seshagiri Rao, beat two Class X students of the school during a special class for allegedly underperforming in their studies.

As the headmaster began beating the students, a classmate surreptitiously took out his mobile phone and shot a video of the incident, Mr. Reddy said, adding that action would be taken against the headmaster as per procedure.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Reddy, the police have registered a case against Seshagiri Rao under relevant Sections of IPC and commenced an investigation. The management of the school has suspended Seshagiri Rao from service, it is learnt.

The DEO has issued a circular to the managements of all private schools in Visakhapatnam district that they will initiate action against those involved in corporal punishment.