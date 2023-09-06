Case registered against girl who posed as Disha officer in Andhra Pradesh

September 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The North Zone police of the NTR Commissionerate registered a case against a minor girl who allegedly duped a family by masquerading as a Disha police officer in Krishna district recently.

The girl, aged 15, is a ninth class dropout and is reportedly a sexual abuse survivor and was sent to live at a child care home after being named as the victim in a POCSO case.

The girl recently went to Aswaraopalem village near Avanigadda to visit the residence of a boy who had reportedly sexually assaulted her friend and, claiming to be a Disha police officer, told the boy’s parents that she had come for an inquiry into the case booked against the boy. She threatened the parents to ‘cooperate’ with her and also took them to a court in Vijayawada.

She was caught after trying to flee the spot when the family members grew suspicious and approached a policeman for help.

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the boy, the Satyanarayanapuram police have registered a ‘Zero FIR’ against the minor girl, which would be transferred to Krishna district.

“The girl was sent to a child care home in the Commissionerate, with the escort of a woman constable,” Mr. Kanthi Rana Tara said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua said the Avanigadda police will take up an inquiry once the case is transferred to Krishna district.

Meanwhile, the girl’s mother reportedly refused to take the girl home and asked the police to provide accommodation to her in a Child Care Institution (CCI) for a few more days.

“The girl took Aadhaar cards, photographs and other identity proofs from us on the pretext of conducting an inquiry. We request the police to seize her mobile phone and provide us protection,” the complainants said.