Case registered against Chandrababu Naidu

GUNTUR

12 May 2021 14:42 IST

A case was registered against former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Arundelpet police station in Guntur Urban Police District under sections 188, 505 (1), 505 (2), IPC 54, Disaster Management Act 2005 basing on a complaint by P. Anil Kumar.

According to the complainant, who is also a lawyer, Mr. Naidu had tried to intimidate people by saying in various media channels about the new virus strain “N440K,” saying that it is 15 times more dangerous and its spreading rate is far quicker than the normal variants.

The irresponsible and erroneous statement and about the virus new strain caused a great deal of agony, pain to the people.

Stating that the CCMB report has specified that N440K variant is much dangerous, Mr. Anil Kumar said that the statement of Mr. Naidu had deliberately intended to create panic among people and further his statements in media amounted to violation of orders under Disaster Management Act.

Station House Officer, Arundelpet PS, D. Naresh Kumar said that a case was registered.