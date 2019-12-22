Andhra Pradesh

Case lodged against Ayyanna

more-in

Narsipatnam police on Saturday filed a case against former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on charges of obstructing police from performing their duty.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu allegedly picked up an argument with the police when they visited a house following a dispute between family members over a party flag.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishant, the case was filed against Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu after taking legal opinion. He said that further course of action would be taken after investigation into the case. The police registered the case under Sections 353, 500 and 504.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2019 12:51:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/case-lodged-against-ayyanna/article30369448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY