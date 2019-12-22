Case lodged against Ayyanna

Narsipatnam police on Saturday filed a case against former Minister and TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu on charges of obstructing police from performing their duty.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu allegedly picked up an argument with the police when they visited a house following a dispute between family members over a party flag.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Rishant, the case was filed against Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu after taking legal opinion. He said that further course of action would be taken after investigation into the case. The police registered the case under Sections 353, 500 and 504.