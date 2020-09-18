Case incidence declining in south coastal Andhra

Police personnel undergo testing for COVID-19 in Ongole on Friday. The incidence was high among cops, according to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

18 September 2020 23:29 IST

The intensity of coronavirus showed signs of abating in Nellore and Prakasam districts with the number of deaths as well as fresh cases coming down on one hand and more persons recovering on the other.

The combined death toll in the two districts rose to 824 with eight more patients succumbing to the disease during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Friday night.

The deaths, which had been in the order of double digit each day during last week, came down to single in both the districts.

Advertising

Advertising

Nellore district reported 468 new cases and five deaths taking toll to 416 and tally to 48,136. In Prakasam, three more patients died taking the toll to 408, whereas the tally touched 40,176 with 713 testing positive in the last 24 hours. A lockdown was enforced in Ongole to check the spread of the disease.

The number of fresh admissions into hospitals was less by over 1,200 patients when compared to the number of patients getting cured of the disease. While there were 1,428 recoveries in Prakasam, Nellore saw 959 getting discharged from the hospitals.

With this, 71,350 patients, including 43,295 patients in Nellore district had been cured of the disease so far

At present, as many as 9,849 persons were receiving treatment from home and 1,000 persons from COVID-19 Care Centres in Prakasam. Only 1,296 symptomatic cases were being treated in hospitals, with 417 of them in Ongole Government General Hospital on oxygen/ventilator support, a daily status report compiled by the district administration said.

The GGH accounted for 274 deaths so far. As many as 5,479 persons tested negative for the disease in Prakasam district on Friday. So far, 3.71 lakh people, including primary and secondary contacts of infected persons, were subjected to testing in the district.