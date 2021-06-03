Case filed against Ruia Superintendent

Telugu Desam Party leader Mohan Rao Pawar has filed a case in the IV Additional Junior Civil Judge’s Court in Tirupati on Wednesday against the Superintendent of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) for the short supply of oxygen that led to many deaths.

Mr. Mohan, who was formerly Chairperson of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), maintained that despite sufficient availability of oxygen in the market, the hospital management could not get the supply on time, which he attributed to ‘clear negligence’ on the hospital’s part, making it liable for punishment under sections 304-A of IPC(causing death by negligence).

The case, which named Superintendent K. Bharathi as the accused, also mentioned that only eleven were declared dead in the tragic incident, though forty COVID-19 patients had died.He also pointed out that his complaint filed at the Alipiri police station had not been acted upon.