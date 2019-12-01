Case filed against Kadiri school principal

A case under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been filed against Sridevi, principal of Massanampet Upper Primary School at Kadiri, according to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Project Director Chinmayi Devi.

The principal was accused of tying to students to the bench as a punishment for allegedly writing a love letter.

A joint inquiry was conducted by Revenue Divisional Officer Rama Subbaiah, Deputy Superintendent of Police Lal Ahmed, CDPO Dhanalakshmi, Sub-Inspector Shiva Kumar and the ICDS Project Director, Ms. Devi said.

The inquiry report was submitted to district Collector S. Satyanarayana.

The parents of the children, however, said they did not know what had happened in the school, and tried to justify the action of Ms. Sridevi by saying they had authorised her to punish the children if they created nuisance.

The Regional Director of Municipal Administration would act depending on what the Collector orders based on the inquiry report.