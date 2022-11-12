Case booked against Pawan Kalyan for ‘rash driving’ during his visit to Ippatam on November 5

A file photo of JSP president Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Ippatam village on November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tadepalli police have booked a case against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan under Sections 279 (rash driving / riding on a public way) and 336 (committing an act that endangers life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for traveling on his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) along with a big convoy of cars and motorcycles on the way to Ippatam village on November 5.

The case has been booked following a complaint filed by P. Siva Kumar, a native of Morrispet in Tenali town.

In his complaint, Mr. Siva Kumar said he fell on the road as he lost control of his motorcycle, as the SUV, on the bonnet of which Mr. Pawan Kalyan was seated, was being driven in a negligent manner, and he was accompanied by his supporters on several cars and motorcycles, all of whom were going at a high speed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva Kumar lodged a complaint against both Mr. Pawan Kalyan and his driver.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had visited Ippatam in Mangalagiri constituency to meet the people who alleged that their houses had been demolished purportedly for widening the road.

Trouble broke out when the police tried to stop him from proceeding to Ippatam when he came out of his party office near Mangalagiri, but to no avail as he refused to back off and travelled on top of his vehicle for some distance as hundreds of his supporters followed him.

Before that, a scuffle had taken place as the JSP workers protested against the alleged attempts by the police to thwart their leader’s programme.