Case booked against Pawan Kalyan for ‘rash driving’ during his visit to Ippatam on November 5

The JSP president visited the village to express his solidarity with the people whose houses had been demolished purportedly for widening roads

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
November 12, 2022 20:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A file photo of JSP president Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Ippatam village on November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tadepalli police have booked a case against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan under Sections 279 (rash driving / riding on a public way) and 336 (committing an act that endangers life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act for traveling on his Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) along with a big convoy of cars and motorcycles on the way to Ippatam village on November 5.

The case has been booked following a complaint filed by P. Siva Kumar, a native of Morrispet in Tenali town.

In his complaint, Mr. Siva Kumar said he fell on the road as he lost control of his motorcycle, as the SUV, on the bonnet of which Mr. Pawan Kalyan was seated, was being driven in a negligent manner, and he was accompanied by his supporters on several cars and motorcycles, all of whom were going at a high speed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Siva Kumar lodged a complaint against both Mr. Pawan Kalyan and his driver.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had visited Ippatam in Mangalagiri constituency to meet the people who alleged that their houses had been demolished purportedly for widening the road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Trouble broke out when the police tried to stop him from proceeding to Ippatam when he came out of his party office near Mangalagiri, but to no avail as he refused to back off and travelled on top of his vehicle for some distance as hundreds of his supporters followed him.

Before that, a scuffle had taken place as the JSP workers protested against the alleged attempts by the police to thwart their leader’s programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app