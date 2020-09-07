Case booked against Endowments Assistant Commissioner

ELURU

07 September 2020 17:02 IST

The Two Town police registered a case against Assistant Commissioner (AC-Endowments) V.V. Pallam Raju, on charges of sexual harassment.

Following a complaint, that the officer allegedly misbehaved with a woman employee in the office guest house, the police registered a case on Monday.

“We registered a case against under Section 354 (d) IPC and the case is under investigation,” a police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising