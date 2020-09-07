Andhra Pradesh

Case booked against Endowments Assistant Commissioner

The Two Town police registered a case against Assistant Commissioner (AC-Endowments) V.V. Pallam Raju, on charges of sexual harassment.

Following a complaint, that the officer allegedly misbehaved with a woman employee in the office guest house, the police registered a case on Monday.

“We registered a case against under Section 354 (d) IPC and the case is under investigation,” a police officer said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2020 5:04:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/case-booked-against-endowments-assistant-commissioner/article32543452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story