Case against Vedic varsity Registrar

The Alipiri police have registered a case against Sri Venkateswara Vedic University Registrar Radhe Shyam under Prohibition of Child Marianne (Amendment) Act 2016, for getting his minor son married off to a minor girl.

The minor girl’s parents, Venkateswarlu and Sravani Kumari, were also booked for the alleged offence.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy was married to an 11-year-old girl in the form of traditional rituals at an unidentified location recently. The issue saw light after child rights activists, armed with photographic evidence, knocked the doors of the police station.

It is learnt that Mr. Radhe Shyam had explained to the police, through his relatives, that it was a mere traditional function to formalise the marriage, but not an actual wedding.