Case against Pawan Kalyan for ‘derogatory remarks’ against volunteers of Sachivalayam

July 13, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The NTR District Police Commissionerate on Thursday, July 13, registered a case against Jana Sena Party (JSP) president, K. Pawan Kalyan, for his remarks against volunteers.

Following a complaint lodged by volunteers with the Police Commissionerate on Wednesday, the police booked a case against the JSP leader on Thursday.

The volunteers attached to various Sachivalayams alleged that Pawan Kalyan, during a public meeting at Eluru on July 9, said that volunteers were behind the cases of women missing and trafficking in the State.

“The JSP president, citing sources from Central Agencies, alleging that 30,000 women were trafficked and have gone missing in Andhra Pradesh. He also criticised us stating that volunteers were passing information to the anti-social elements about women in colonies, which insulted us and was creating panic among women,” the volunteers alleged.

Police registered a case against Pawan Kalyan on different charges, and took up investigation, said a senior police officer.

