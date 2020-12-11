Case against BC Corp chief’s kin for abusing hospital staff

A day after chairperson of Vaddera Corporation Devalla Revathy reportedly entered into a fracas with staff at the toll plaza at Kaza village on the National Highway No 5, her nephew Vadiya Razulu on Friday allegedly abused the staff of Kranthi Hospital at Dachepalli.
A video grab of the incident went viral on social media. The hospital belongs to a senior doctor Vikranth at Dachepalli and the incident triggered a public reaction as people reached the hospital. The Dachepalli police registered a case and are investigating.
On Thursday, Ms. Revathy allegedly had an altercation at Kaza after the staff stopped her car when she was passing through the emergency lane. A video of her abusing the staff went viral and a police case was registered at Mangalagiri.
Later, Ms. Revathy claimed that she had been stopped for 30 minutes and her ailing mother was in the car. She said that she had a local pass and FASTag badge and was using the emergency lane as she was entitled to it as a chairperson of BC Corporation.
