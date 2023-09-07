Case against Ayyanna Patrudu: HC tells police to adhere to apex court guidelines

September 07, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on September 6 (Wednesday) directed the police to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar, while pursuing the case booked by them against senior TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu for allegedly making objectionable comments on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and some other people’s representatives at a public meeting organised in Krishna district recently.

During the hearing of a petition filed by Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu for quashing the case registered in the Atkur police station upon a complaint made by former Minister and YSRCP MLA Perni Venkataramaiah, Justice K. Sreenivasa Reddy made certain observations on the matter while insisting that the police should not deviate from the established procedures related to arrest, which were clearly laid down by the apex court in its landmark judgment in the Arnesh Kumar case.

It may be noted that Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu had launched a vituperative attack on the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders in the public meeting conducted by the TDP as part of the Yuva Galam padayatra by party national general secretary N. Lokesh at Gannavaram. A few hours later, the Krishna district police took him into custody and released him after serving a notice under Section 41-A of the Criminal Procedure Code.