Carry forward Baba’s legacy by giving back to society: Gadkari

Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari, who attended the 94th birth anniversary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi on Saturday, addressed a large gathering of students and urged them to immerse themselves in academics and work for the betterment of society.

“Students can take inspiration from Baba in serving the underprivileged sections of society. What matters in life is not how much wealth you amass, but how important you were to society,” Mr. Gadkari told students at the Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam which was packed to capacity.

The Union Minister praised the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Central Trust for continuing Baba’s work and serving the society in the fields of health and education. Mr. Gadkari said that he was amazed to know that the fledgling university had produced 10 doctorates in various fields.

“How a person can inspire and motivate others to do good, and help society develop, is what matters,” Mr. Gadkari said. “Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba inspired several people, showed the way forward in their lives, and helped them live in peace and ensured that they got education for a better life,” the Union Minister said.

Mr. Gadkari said that several generations of students benefited from the initiatives taken by Baba in the field of education, who in turn are producing people with great intellect.

Describing himself an ardent devotee of Baba, Mr. Gadkari said that on September 11, 2001, he and his family met with an accident, but miraculously escaped from certain death due to the good work he had done by sponsoring 9,000 heart operations and providing prosthetics. He said that he regularly asks Baba to give him the strength to serve the society, and not for any political position or money.

Able management

The Sri Sathya Sai Baba Central Trust, with an annual income of ₹215 crore, spends only ₹1 crore on administration expenses, said trust member S.S. Naganand while presenting the annual report.

The Union Minister launched the updated website of the trust and released a brochure along with the annual report. There was a heavy crowd of devotees to witness the annual event at the Kulwant Hall in Prashanthi Nilayam.

Mr. Gadkari left for Nagpur from Puttaparthi airport at noon.