Cargill launches edible oil brand in South India supported by the plant in Nellore

February 09, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The company announced the launch of its first product in four South Indian States — Gemini Pureit, a sunflower oil

Tharun Boda

Cargill Food Ingredients’ South Asia consumer business leader Avnish Tripathi during the launch of Cargill’s Gemini sunflower oil, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Cargill India, a subsidiary of global food corporation Cargill, has entered the South Indian market by acquiring and making an investment of $35 million at an existing facility in Nellore of Andhra Pradesh.

The company announced the launch of its first product in four South Indian States — Gemini Pureit, a sunflower oil which will be produced at the Nellore plant and distributed across the four States.

Speaking on the occasion, Cargill Food Ingredients, South Asia, Consumer Business Leader Avnish Tripathi said that operations at the Nellore plant spread over 4.2 lakh square feet began in December last year and it has increased Cargill’s production capacity as well as its capability to supply refined palm oil, vanaspati, bakery shortenings and sunflower oil.

Cargill Food Ingredients, South Asia, Marketing and Insights Leader Subin Sivan said that Cargill will gradually increase the investments in the south and introduce its complete range of products over the coming years through the plant in Nellore.

Cargill entered the edible oil business in India in 2001, he said.

