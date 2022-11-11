Cardiac medical camp for journalists on Nov. 13

Rajulapudi Srinivas
November 11, 2022 23:20 IST

Ramesh Hospitals will organise mega cardiac medical camp for journalists, at IMA Hall, Governorpet, on November 13.

Save Young Hearts Foundation, Rotary Club of Vijayawada and Journalists Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh (JSAAP) are jointly conducting the medical camp. Journalists aged between 30 and 45 can under undergo Echo, ECG, Lipid blood profile, fasting blood sugars and other tests. Journalists are requested to make use of the opportunity, said JSAAP in a release on Friday.

