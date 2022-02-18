Cardiac electrophysiology lab opened at Ramesh Hospitals

Ramesh Hospitals has launched the modernized cardiac electrophysiology lab on its premises.

A team of doctors, including medical director Dr. Srinivas Rao, interventional cardiologist Dr. Raja Ramesh and electrophysiologist Dr. Chandramouli inaugurated the lab on Friday.

Electrophysiology involves the analysis of electric currents in the heart and long-term treatment of heart rhythm disorders, said Ramesh Hospitals managing director and chief cardiologist Dr. P. Ramesh Babu.

In the state-of-the-art electrophysiology lab, 2D and 3D Radio Frequency Ablation will be used to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation, pacemaker, and automatic implantable cardiac defibrillator treatments to all age groups.

“In the last 20 years, we have done over 1,600 such procedures,” said Dr. Raja Ramesh.