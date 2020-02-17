Carcass of a deer found on the Srivari Mettu footpath

The TTD forest personnel on Monday found a half-eaten carcass of a deer on the Srivari Mettu footpath leading to the sacred town of Lord Venkateswara.

The carcass was found at the 250th step on the footpath. It is suspected that the deer might have fallen a prey to the leopards whose movements are frequently reported in the region.

The TTD vigilance and security sleuths have rushed to the spot and are assessing the situation.

The authorities are reportedly of the opinion to allow the devotees only after 7 a.m. on the footpath pending a final decision by the management.