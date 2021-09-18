Car plunged into a canal, one died

MOPIDEVI (KRISHNA DT.):

18 September 2021 15:20 IST

Six persons were going in the vehicle from Vijayawada to Chiruvolu village when the mishap occurred.

One person was killed and two others suffered injuries when a car in which they were travelling plunged into an irrigation canal at K. Kothapalem village in the district in the early hours of Saturday.

Six persons were going in the vehicle from Vijayawada to Chiruvolu village when the mishap occurred. The deceased was identified as K. Prasanth (24).

Villagers broke open the glass panes, saved the victims from the car, gave first aid and shifted them to a hospital. The mishap took place when the car driver lost control while travelling on the Krishna river bund. Police rushed to the spot, retrieved the vehicle from the canal and registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising