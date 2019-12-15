Car of TDP leader’s son hits motorist

A motorist was severely injured after the four-wheeler of former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy’s son Bandaru Appala Naidu reportedly hit a two-wheeler on Beach Road here late on Saturday evening. The incident occurred when the TDP leader’s son and his friend were reportedly returning from a party.

According to reports, Bandaru Appala Naidu was reportedl heading to East Point Colony to drop his friend Suryadevara Mourya, son of a former police officer. It is when the Appala Naidu allegedly hit the two-wheeler. After the incident, the car ran over footpath and stopped near statues.

After recording statement from Mourya, III Town police Inspector G. Rama Rao confirmed to media that Appala Naidu was driving the car.

“We have taken the statement from Mourya and registered a case under Section 337 of the IPC,” said Mr. Rama Rao.

Appala Naidu absconding

After the accident, locals reportedly tried to assault Appala Naidu and Mourya. Seeing public anger, both fled from the spot. While Mourya was caught by the police, Appala Naidu is still absconding.

Motorist stable

The injured motorist is said to be a medico from Visakhapatnam. He was shifted to King George Hospital and his condition is said to be stable.