Car-Free Sunday off to a breezy start

In conformity with the State’s aspiration to groom Vijayawada into a green and sustainable city, The Hindu, in association with Vignan University, has kicked off a Car-Free Sunday programme.

The weather was perfect for an action-packed Sunday at the end of a gruelling week at the ‘recreation zone’ created by The Hindu and its partners on the service road adjoining Spencer’s this Sunday.

The size of participants gradually turned bigger as people realised that there was plenty to explore and do at this entertainment arena. The place exuded warm vibes melting down the morning chill and enveloping several curious passersby, who paused and stayed glued to the spot till the end of the programme.

The makeshift dais boomed with high energy as the boys from Nakshatra, the event partner of The Hindu, broke into a dancing spree egging people on to join them and shake a leg.

The Car-Free Sundays will happen for the next 12 consecutive weeks unveiling fresh layers of amusement and entertainment for people in the neighbourhood, with the active support of the Police Department and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

The stretch of this road was cordoned off by the police personnel who made sure that the morning revellers had fun time.

DCP Ghaja Rao Bhupal, the chief guest on the occasion, formally inaugurated the event. Before embarking on an invigorating three-hour joyful journey, the anchor Kavya invited people to join the party.

Besides the song and dance saga, bicycles kept available for cycling enthusiasts were put to use by many kids who grabbed one and zoomed off for a brisk ride. Groups of children and middle-aged kept themselves engaged in throw ball while a young chap designing ‘tattoos’ was an instant hit among kids who surrounded him to get their hands and palms painted.

Fun activities

The idea behind Car-Free Sunday is to encourage motorists to give up their cars for a day and indulge in fun-filled activities held in their neighbourhood. Such activities, besides promoting cycling and walking, also help in building a strong bond among communities.

The event was a mixed bag. It had fun, entertainment, physical activities and loads of cheer and warmth. While boys’ dance group kept the tempo, there were intermittent classical dance performances by G. Jyothika Achyutha and M. Harini. Young Aishwarya Lakshmi G., encouraged by the lively show, volunteered to perform a brilliant dance on Vachchinde song from Telugu film Fidaa. Girls from St. John’s School presented a lively medley that had almost every spectator snapping their fingers and tapping their feet.

Same venue

The programme ended on a high note with people promising to return to the same venue at the same time next Sunday.

The Car-Free Sunday, in the coming weeks, promises to get bigger with inclusion of many more dance forms like zumba and salsa and a good number of games and sports that can assure an energising day ahead.

Students, individuals or associations who want to participate in on-stage events can contact Harish of Nakshatra Events at 9000177171 or 9581223311.