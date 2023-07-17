Man missing, his car found in canal in Krishna district

July 17, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

An ice factory owner has gone missing while his car was found in a canal near Chodavaram village in Krishna district in the small hours of Monday.

According to the police, Gajula Ratna Bhaskar of Bantumilli left home in his car on Sunday night. He was at the wheel. Sometime later he had sent his location over the phone, which after a while, was switched off.

The victim’s family members expressed doubts over the incident.

The police registered a case and took up investigation.

