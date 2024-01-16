ADVERTISEMENT

Car falls into Godavari canal in Konaseema; police rescue all 5 passengers

January 16, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The car had rammed into the retaining wall of the canal while the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle on their way to the Antarvedi temple

The Hindu Bureau

AMALAPURAM

The Allavaram police have rescued five people from a car that rammed into a wall and fell into the Godavari canal at Chinta village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The travellers were devotees on their way to the Antarvedi temple.

The car had rammed into the retaining wall of the canal while the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle on Monday.

“Allavaram Sub-Inspector G. Harish Kumar has sighted the incident while he was on the way to the office and rescued the devotees by jumping into the canal. Later, constables also joined the Sub-Inspector in the rescue operation,” said Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The devotees belonged to the same family and survived with minor injuries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US