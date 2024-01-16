Car falls into Godavari canal in Konaseema; police rescue all 5 passengers

January 16, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Allavaram police have rescued five people from a car that rammed into a wall and fell into the Godavari canal at Chinta village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The travellers were devotees on their way to the Antarvedi temple.

The car had rammed into the retaining wall of the canal while the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle on Monday.

“Allavaram Sub-Inspector G. Harish Kumar has sighted the incident while he was on the way to the office and rescued the devotees by jumping into the canal. Later, constables also joined the Sub-Inspector in the rescue operation,” said Amalapuram DSP M. Ambika Prasad.

The devotees belonged to the same family and survived with minor injuries.