Capital works steeped in corruption, says Botcha

The works and affairs of Amaravati, the capital of the State, were steeped in “corruption” and proper decisions about them can be taken only after unravelling what exactly happened, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Affairs Botcha Satyanarayana.

In a statement after an over-three-hour review meeting with Capital Region and Development Authority (CRDA) officials here on Wednesday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felt that a meticulous study was needed because there was corruption in all the affairs of the CRDA.

Nothing but corruption could be seen in land pooling, capital development works and land allotments, he alleged. So there was a need to dwell deeply into this processes. However, farmers or the public should not be put to any inconvenience whatsoever, Mr Jagan emphasised at the meeting, the statement said.

Mr. Jagan said the people should know that something good was being done and that there was no need for them to get worried. Officials should take care not to endorse corruption anywhere and be doubly careful not to encourage it in any way, the Chief Minister said.

A comprehensive study should be carried out on the corruption that had been done till now so that systems could be developed to ensure that it could not be repeated in any way, the Chief Minister said. A proper study should be made even if it took a little extra time, he said. Mr Satyanarayana said that the Chief Minister would conduct another review meeting soon.