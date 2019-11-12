‘Capital will be built in tunewith people’s aspirations’

Capital of Andhra Pradesh will be built at the place where people want, according to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Mr. Satyanarayana, while commenting on the working of G.N. Rao committee, constituted to suggest a plan for all-round development of the State including the Capital, said the panel visited only two districts. “Once the committee visits all the 13 districts and elicits the views of all people, it will submit a report to the State government and depending on its recommendations, the Capital will be developed,” the Minister pointed out.

Reiterating that Amaravati was not the most suitable place for construction of the Capital, he went on to say that each building had to be constructed with a pile foundation of 100 feet. The cost of development was enormous with tenders being invited for land development at ₹17,000 crore and another ₹15,000 crore for development of roads which makes the cost of each acre of developed land ₹1 crore.

Sand issue

Regarding availability of sand, he said the Telugu Desam Party was unnecessarily making it an issue. “The proposed dharna by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on the issue would be a waste exercise as at present there is no shortage of sand in the State.”

Earlier, there was some scarcity due to rains, but in the long run, the people would get sand at reasonable price at their door step, he observed.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy and Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah visited the dump yard in the city early in the morning and discussed its shifting to a suitable place.

Municipal Commissioner P. Prasanthi was also present.