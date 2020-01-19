Capital villages under security blanket

With the Intelligence wing hinting at possible arson in the capital region and attacks on public representatives during the Assembly session beginning on Monday, the police have sounded an alert and put in place heavy security in both Guntur and Krishna districts.

APS protests

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS) and leaders of various political parties have already given a call for ‘Chalo Assembly’ and ‘Jail Bharo’ opposing the State government’s move to set up three capitals.

A few political leaders have gone to the extent of calling upon the protesters to prevent the Ministers and MLAs from attending the Assembly session and disrupt the proceedings.

Members of the APS have intensified their protests as news spread that the government is mulling over discussing ways of setting up the Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati, and Judicial capital in Kurnool and making amends to certain Acts to facilitate the decentralisation process.

Prohibitory orders

Meanwhile, the police have made it clear that there is no permission for staging any kind of protest in the capital villages.

“Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of the Cr.PC are in force in the villages. The people are requested not to violate the prohibitory orders,” Guntur Range IGP Vineet Brijlal said on Sunday.

“We request the APS members and other protesters not to cause any inconvenience to the public representatives, employees of Secretariat and High Court, and the general public. The villagers are advised not to provide accommodation to outsiders,” Mr. Vineet Brijlal said, and warned of action as per law against those who incite violence.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that 5,000 police personnel had been deployed to ensure smooth functioning of the three-day Assembly session.

“Elaborate security has been arranged on all the roads leading to the Assembly. We have arranged pickets en route the Assembly. Similarly, pick-up and rope parties, and striking forces have been positioned at many points,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, the police served notices on a few political leaders and protesters asking them not to violate the prohibitory orders in force and indulge in violence during the Assembly session.

“Keeping in view of the recent attack on MLA Pinelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s vehicle and his security personnel at Chinakakani in Guntur district, we have made foolproof security arrangements for all the Ministers and MLAs,” a police officer said.

The police also conducted a trail run from Vundavalli to the Assembly, the route the Chief Minister takes to reach the Assembly.

Intelligence personnel and road open parties checked the roads and culverts en route the Assembly and intensified patrolling.